Businessman convicted over impersonating KCCA employee

City Hall Court in Kampala has sentenced a businessman to a fine of Shs800,000 and in defaulting, spend one year in jail over impersonating Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officer and forging seals.

The accused Ismael Ssewagudde,37, pleaded guilty to three counts which included; forgery, impersonating a public officer, and unlawful possession of government stores.

"The accused is hereby convicted on his own plea of guilty," held magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise.

Court heard that the convict and others still at large on August 31, 2020 at Sasi Agric Factory in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb, falsely represented themselves as KCCA Public Health Workers.

Court documents indicate that the convict in order to fulfill his plan, assumed to do the act of inspecting Sasi Agric Factory located in Kazo Kawempe by virtue of such employment to enforce COVID-19 Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On the count of forgery; prosecution presented evidence of the forged KCCA Identification Card, the convict made in his name in February 2020.

Prosecution as well contended that Ssewagudde who is a resident of Corner Zone in Kawempe, was arrested on August 31, 2020 in Kawempe Division and had in his possession five KCCA seals bearing the marks applied on stores under the control of KCCA.

The trial magistrate Tuhimbise in his verdict also ordered that the forged KCCA seals be destroyed by the government.

