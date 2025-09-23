Businessman Ham sued over works on Nakivubo Channel

City businessman Hamis Kiggundu has been sued over his continued development of the Nakivubo Channel, amid calls to halt the project. The suit was filed in the High Court in Kampala by two lawyers. Besides Mr Kiggundu, the defendants include the Attorney General, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). The plaintiffs, Naafi Kazinda and Samuel Oola, describe themselves as active Ugandan lawyers, environmental advocates, human rights activists, and defenders of constitutionalism. They argue that the case is a matter of public interest litigation, aimed at enforcing fundamental human rights and freedoms under the 1995 Constitution.

The lawyers allege that Mr Kiggundu, through his company Ham Enterprises, has encroached on the Nakivubo channel and is carrying out developments without an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) or securing statutory approvals. “The 1st defendant’s purported ownership and utilisation of Nakivubo Drainage Channel without an approved ESIA and public awareness is a serious threat to a clean and decent environment,” the plaint reads. The plaintiffs also accuse President Museveni of illegally sanctioning the project through a directive dated August 2, 2025, sent to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

“I have got a very good proposal from Ham Kiggundu. Allow him to cover the channel after cleaning it and strengthening it at his own cost. What a really godly proposal! How will he recover his money? Simple. Allow him to build properties above it that will bring back the money. I approve of the plan. Help him to execute,” the President wrote. The lawyers argue that the directive was unconstitutional, undermining statutory procedures and the role of environmental authorities.

Environmental concerns

The suit highlights risks such as flooding, soil erosion, waterborne diseases, and irreversible ecological damage. “The continued ownership and activities by the first defendant on Nakivubo drainage Channel threaten the environment and shall cause irreversible ecological and environmental damage,” the lawyers state.

They claim Nema failed in its constitutional duty to prevent encroachment. The lawyers also fault KCCA for passing a resolution on April 4, 2025, which they claim authorised Mr Kiggundu’s activities. The council minutes reportedly discussed drainage challenges and rejected recommendations to halt approvals for Ham Enterprises’ plans.

The lawyers are seeking a permanent injunction stopping Mr Kiggundu’s activities on Nakivubo Channel, cancellation of the President’s directive approving the project and an order for Nema to conduct a comprehensive environmental audit of Mr Kiggundu’s activities.