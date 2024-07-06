Businessman hands over land agreements to Lubigi evictees

The businessman who offered free five acres of land to Lubigi evictees has handed over agreements to the beneficiaries.

Mr Hassan Bulwadda of Bulwadda Estates gave out the land, located in Nana-Bulwadda village, Kikandwa sub-county, Mityana District, after the affected people were evicted by NEMA from Lubigi wetland.

"I paid surveyors to do boundary opening on the land, and demarcations have been successfully completed," Mr Bulwadda said, promising to offer more land. "You are now the rightful owners of this land. No one should send you away because this land legally belongs to you."

Kampala businessman, Mr Hassan Bulwadda, has fulfilled his promise to the Lubigi evictees, handing over 80 land agreements for the five acres of land he donated. He has also reiterated his commitment to provide additional land at his estate in Busunju, Mityana District.

Ms Esther Lunkuse Lutaaya, a lawyer from the Lands Ministry, who facilitated the legal documentation, assured the beneficiaries that the land was acquired legally and is free of any encumbrances.

She appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to provide financial support to the evictees to help them construct homes on their new land.

The beneficiaries, who had been living in harsh conditions after their houses were demolished, were overjoyed to receive the land agreements.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Teopista Namalwa, who is heavily pregnant, expressed her gratitude, saying, "We are no longer working, and our businesses were evicted. We appeal to the government to help us in construction."

The businessman's generosity came after learning about the plight of the Lubigi evictees, who were forced to leave their homes after their houses were demolished.

The land, which is part of a wetland, has been encroached on, and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has warned all encroachers to vacate the area before they are forcefully evicted.