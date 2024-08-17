Businessman Kaahwa remanded to prison over forgery

Francis Kaahwa, a 72-year-old Buliisa tycoon, was on Friday arraigned before the Buliisa Chief Magistrate's Court on charges of making a false declaration, three counts of forgery, and two counts of uttering a false document.

Kaahwa was arrested by detectives from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit on Thursday this week.

His arrest and prosecution were ordered by State Minister for Lands Dr Sam Mayanja, who accused him of titling people's land measuring about 1700 acres, illegally.

According to the State Prosecutor, Stephen Asaba, Kaahwa on October 18, 2006, willfully and with intent to defraud made a false statement in an application to the Masindi Land Board for conversion of land from customary to freehold tenure, claiming to be the customary owner of 500 acres of land in Buliisa District, whereas not.

Mr Asaba further told the court that on January 16, 2006, Kaahwa willfully and with intent to deceive also made false documents, including an application to the Masindi District Land Board and a sale agreement, whereas not. He further uttered false documents to the Masindi District Land Board and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

“On May 14, 2024, at the State House Anti-Corruption Unit in Kampala, Kaahwa knowingly and fraudulently presented a false document to D/Sgt Daniel Dongo Wako, purporting to be a sale agreement between himself and Seremonth Gafabusa for 500 acres of land located at Itutwe Village, Kihungya Parish, Biiso Sub-County, Buliisa District, whereas not," the prosecutor told the court.