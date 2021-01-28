Businessman Katatumba remanded over failure to repay Shs120m loan

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

Court has remanded businessman, Rugiirwa Katatumba, for failing to pay over Shs120m he secured from Prime Finance Company.

Mr Katatumba, the son to the deceased former Consular of the Pakistan Islamic Republic in Uganda, Boney Katatumba Mwebesa appeared before a session presided over by Magistrate, Fidelis Otwawo and denied three counts of obtaining credit by false pretences.

After denying the charges Mr Katatumba applied for bail.

However, his (Katatumba) bail application was objected to by the State Attorney, Ms Miriam Akite who presented an affidavit indicating that the accused person had jumped police bond, so he would not return to court once granted bail.

In reply, Katatumba through his lawyer stated that the affidavit is full of falsehoods. His lawyer sought for an adjustment of up to Friday to make a full reply against the objection to his client's bail application.

Mr Katatumba's lawyer as well sought the court to summon the police officer who is the deponent of the affidavit.

Advertisement

The court adjourned the matter to January 29, for defence reply.

The prosecution contends that in September, October and November 2019, Mr Katatumba at Prime Finance Company Limited located at Crane Chambers in Kampala, obtained credit which incurred a debt of over Shs120m from the Shs60m he got in three instalments from the credit facility pretending that he would pay the money with an interest.

bndagire@ug.nationmedia.com