Businessman Mukesh remanded over Shs220m fraud

Renowned Kampala-based businessman, Mukesh Shukla has been remanded to Luzira prison on charges of obtaining money by false pretence.

Mukesh, who is the chief executive director of Shumuk Aluminum Industries, was arrested from his Nakawa office on Wednesday and brought before the Nakawa court presided over by Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza to face charges of obtaining money by false pretence and conspiracy to defraud.

The managing director of N.S Japan Auto Ltd, Shahid Mahmood Alvi addresses journalists at Nakawa Court after businessman Shukla Mukesh aka Shumuk was remanded to Luzira prison on charges of obtaining Shs220 million from him (Shahid) by false pretence.

He is facing the charges together with his company manager Judith Ayebare, and Shumuk Group of Companies accountant Kadikar Dharamdip Anilkumar, who were not present in court.

Chief Magistrate Kakooza has remanded Mr Mukesh until May 24, when the state will respond to his bail application.

“Since the state has asked for more time to peruse through the case file, the accused is remanded until May 24 when they will respond to his bail application,” Mr Kakooza ruled.

Mr Mukesh through his lawyer Patrick Bwango applied for bail on grounds that he is an outstanding member of the community who was a Member of Parliament aspirant, a family man with wife and children, has a permanent place of abode, the offence is bailable and does not involve violence, has substantial sureties and is of an advanced age.

Court further heard that since the prosecution has not read the file and cannot commit itself over the stage of investigations Mr Mukesh should be released on bail.

“He is willing to reconcile with the complainants and seeks an opportunity to do so. And he is willing to deposit Shs20m for a start as a gesture of good faith and a sign of willingness to reconcile,” Mr Bwango told the court.

However, on the issue of reconciliation, state prosecutor Ms Mariam Kuluthum told the court that Mr Mukesh should go to a court mediator if he is willing to reconcile and should put paperwork on the table.

He faces the charges of conspiracy to defraud, contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code Act CAP 120.

According to the charge sheet, between November 2020 and November 2021 at around Banda Industrial Area and Nakawa Industrial Area, with intent to defraud, Mukesh obtained USD 27,950 (about 105 million) and over Shs116 million from the managing director of N.S Japan Auto Ltd, Mr Shahid Mahmood Alvi, allegedly leasing/renting him two plots of land, whereas not.