Businessman Rajiv Ruparelia dies in road crash at Busabala

Police have confirmed the death of businessman Rajiv Ruparelia following a car crash at the Busabala Flyover traffic lights in Makindye-Ssabagabo, Wakiso District.

Traffic police spokesperson, SP Michael Kananura, said Saturday, May 3, 2025, that a Nissan GTR motor vehicle with registration number UAT 638L in which Rajiv was driving hit temporary pavements that were installed at the roundabout section of the flyover before the driver lost control and it overturned.

Businessman Rajiv Ruparelia

Rajiv is the son of Ugandan business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia.

SP Kananura said Rajiv was driving from Kajjansi towards Munyonyo when the crash happened.

“The car then overturned and caught fire, resulting in the instant death of the driver, Mr Rajiv Ruparelia. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined; however, investigations are underway, and we will provide updates to the public as more information becomes available,” Mr Kananura said.



Police firefighters put off flames at the scene of the fatal crash at Busabala Flyover in the early hours of May 3, 2025, where businessman Rajiv Ruparelia lost his life after his vehicle overturned. Photo/Courtesy

Rajiv, a rally car driver, has been the managing director of the Ruparielia Group, one of East Africa's largest multisectoral conglomerates with business interests in banking, insurance, education, broadcasting, real estate, floriculture and hotels and resorts sectors, among others.







