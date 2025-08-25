Businessman remanded over alleged vehicle registration scam

A 37-year-old businessman has been charged before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court with forgery, uttering false documents and obtaining registration by false pretence in connection with a disputed motor vehicle.

Jackson Murema, a resident of Kabuyanda Sub-countay in Isingiro District, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko and denied all charges on Monday.

Prosecution, led by Grace Amy, told court that investigations were complete and requested a date for hearing.

“Your worship, inquiries in this matter are complete. We seek for a hearing date,” Amy said.

According to the charge sheet, Murema and others still at large allegedly forged documents on August 25, 2023, in Kampala’s Central Division.

The papers included a Motor Vehicle Application Form (MV-7001) and a copy of the national identity card belonging to one Ensinikweri, number 014988627.

Prosecutors said Murema later presented the forged documents at the Ministry of Works and Transport in Nakawa to transfer ownership of a Mitsubishi Fuso truck, registration UBP 088D, into his name. He is accused of falsely claiming that Ensinikweri had sold him the vehicle and signed the transfer forms.

Court documents indicate that the truck was smuggled into Uganda in August 2023 by Festo Mujuni Mbazira, a brother to Ensinikweri, who enlisted Murema’s help in clearing it with Uganda Revenue Authority.

The vehicle was registered in Ensinikweri’s name on August 22, 2023.

Prosecutors allege that Murema exploited access to Ensinikweri’s password to fraudulently cancel the registration and transfer the truck into his own name without the knowledge of either Ensinikweri or Mbazira. He is further accused of using the vehicle’s logbook as collateral for a loan at Post Bank Uganda.

Magistrate Nankya ordered Murema’s remand to Luzira Prison until September 11, when the case will return for hearing alongside his bail application.

“The accused is hereby remanded until September 11 as the matter is scheduled for hearing,” the magistrate ruled.

Police said efforts are underway to arrest Murema’s accomplices and recover the disputed vehicle. Some of the suspected forged documents have already been submitted for forensic examination.