Businessman remanded over failure to import Shs300m cars for client

A 31-year-old car dealer has been remanded to Luzira prison on fraud-related charges after he allegedly picked $83,000 (about Shs314 million) from a client promising to import two cars for him but did not.

Richard Kaliisa, a resident of Kira Municipality in Wakiso District appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was charged with obtaining money by false pretense. He denied the charges.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze told the court presided over by Ronald Kayizzi that between July 13 and August 11, 2023, at Rwenzori Courts, Central Division in Kampala District, Kaliisa obtained $83,000 from a one Yassah Matovu Seguya with intent to defraud him.