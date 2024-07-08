Businessman remanded over forging Magistrate's letter to obtain Shs100m

Daniel Mugabi, a 40-year-old businessman from Kamokya, has been charged with forgery and fraud after allegedly using a fake letter from the Chief Magistrate to obtain Shs100m.

Mugabi appeared before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi on Monday, who read to him the charges before informing him of his right to apply for bail.

Mugabi denied the charges of obtaining money by false pretence and uttering false documents.

However, he was unable to meet the bail requirements, failing to provide his national identification card or passport as per one of the requirements under the Chief Justice's bail guidelines.

Chief Magistrate Kayiizi warned him about fraudsters asking for money in exchange for bail, saying: "If anyone has approached you asking for money using my name to secure bail, you better go and pick it up from whoever you gave it to."

The prosecution, led by Martin Nambafu, has requested witness summons for the next court date, as investigations are complete.

According to the charge sheet, Mugabi and others still at larg allegedly obtained Shs100m from Geir Hartmann between August 2022 and May 2023 by falsely claiming to pursue a civil suit No.674 of 20222 against one Tracy Lunhoro whereas not.

It is further alleged that Mugabi and others still at large fraudulently issued a false document to wit a letter addressed to the High Court dated February 20, 2023 civil suit No.674 of 2022, purporting to have been received by the Chief Magistrate's Court.