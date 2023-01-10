Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property

City businessman Sulait Ssemakula has been remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of malicious damage to property.

Mr Ssemakula was yesterday arraigned before the Kira Division Magistrate’s Court by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

According to the charge sheet read by Grade One Magistrate Rose Nsenge, the businessman and others still at large are alleged to have maliciously damaged property belonging to a 99-year-old woman on December 14, 20,, and 28 in Bukooli Zone, Namugongo, Kira Division in Wakiso District.

“The accused person is involved in several cases of similar nature, that is Kira CRB 011/2023, SD 60/20/12/2022 and Kira Rd CRB 36/2022 and if considered on bail, he will interfere with investigations,” the charge sheet reads.

Magistrate Nsenge then remanded the businessman until January 23.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Ssemakula, who was arrested on Friday and detained at Central Police Station, is also linked to the illegal demolition of a home in Ntinda on Boxing Day at the time when the occupants were away in the village.

“He has been remanded over the Namugongo case. We are still investigating the Ntinda case; I do not know whether the investigations into the Ntinda case are complete,” he said.

In an interview on Sunday, Mr Owoyesigyire said Mr Ssemakula, who runs Sema Properties, a real estate company, is also being investigated on how he bought and sold the Ntinda House yet it had three prior owners.

He added that after buying the property, the suspect sold it to a person who died and then resold it to two other people despite having a caveat on it.