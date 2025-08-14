Hello

Businessman shot dead in Kasangati robbery, police hunt for six armed suspects

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Police officers examined the scene, recorded statements from witnesses, and transported Bwanika’s body to Mulago City Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the killing of a businessman in Kasangati Division, Wakiso District.

The deceased, identified as 51-year-old Deo Bwanika, was allegedly shot dead by a group of armed men along Nangabo Road in Kitagobwa, Kasangati, on the night of August 13.

In a statement, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SSP Patrick Onyango said the attack occurred after a scuffle between the businessman and masked men who had posed as customers.

“The suspects, six in number, were armed with guns and pangas. They demanded money from the workers and the business owner, leading to a scuffle that resulted in Deo’s death,” Mr Onyango said.

Ebenezer Plaza in Kitegomba Cell, Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District, where a businessman operating a grocery and mini-supermarket was shot dead by unknown assailants. Photo/Benson Tumusiime

He added that one worker, identified only as Julius, was shot in the leg as he tried to intervene. The attackers fled the scene with an unspecified amount of money, escaping on two standby motorcycles.

Police officers examined the scene, recorded statements from witnesses, and transported Bwanika’s body to Mulago City Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

SSP Onyango said efforts to trace the assailants are ongoing, but no arrests had been made by Thursday, August 14.

