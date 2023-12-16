Businessman wanted by police after jumping bail

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Mr Amatos Mwebeiha, a resident of Muyenga-Bukasa in Kampala after he jumped bail.

According to the two warrant of arrest summons issued by the chief magistrate’s court of Buganda Road on 3, April 2023, the police have been directed to arrest and produce the 50-year-old, who is a key suspect in theft and forgery cases.

Questions have emerged about how Mr Mwebeiha, a theft and giving false information suspect who was considered a flight risk, managed to secure his freedom from the court before going missing early this year.

Mr Mwebeiha was absent since April 2021. With several adjournments, court has been prompted to issue fresh warrants of arrests for the key suspect after seizing his bail.

“Whereas Mwebeiha Amatos resident of Muyenga-Bukasa charged with the offence of giving false information contrary to section 115 (c) of the penal code act, you are here directed to arrest the said Mwebeiha Amatos and to produce him before me as soon as possible. Here fail not,” reads in part warrant of arrest issued by the chief magistrate’s court of Buganda Road.

Background

Mr Mwebeiha, a former procurement manager of Umeme and Mr John Bosco Lubega were arrested in 2021 for giving false information to a public officer over a disputed piece of prime land in Kampala.

They denied the accusations of forgery, uttering a false document, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour and giving false information to a public officer and were remanded to Kitalya prison for allegedly forging a Shs1.7 billion agreement.

Presiding magistrate Patience Ronah Tukundane remanded the two suspects to enable the state respond to their bail application.

The two businessmen, who were arrested after the court issued an arrest warrant, were charged jointly with Mr Erisa Sebuwufu, a forensic documents examiner at police headquarters in Naguru.

The accusations are in regard to a purported acknowledgement of a debt allegedly by Pastor Daniel Walugembe committing himself to pay Mr Mwebeiha Shs1.75 billion.

Prosecution case

The state alleges that on May 6, 2019, at Muyenga, Kansanga in Kampala, with intent to defraud Pastor Walugembe, Mr Lubega and Mr Mwebeiha forged an agreement purporting that the man of God owed Mr Mwebeiha Shs1.75b whereas not.

The state alleges that between June and December 2019 at Kabalagala Police Station in Kampala, Mr Lubega and Mr Mwebeiha uttered a false document of an acknowledgement receipt dated June 2019 to the registrar of the Commercial Court.

False information

It is alleged that between June 2019 and February 2020 in Kampala, Mr Lubega, Mr Mwebeiha and Mr Sebuwufu conspired to commit a misdemeanour by giving false information to a police detective, Mr Moses Kalanyi.

The state alleges that between January and February 2020, the trio gave false information of the purported acknowledgement receipt to the police detective, claiming that it was signed by Pastor Walugembe whereas not.

On contacting the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango on December 13 about the issue, he said” I need to crosscheck, I am not sure, I am not aware of this issue.”