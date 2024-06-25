Busitema University, AKSA group sign construction deal

Busitema University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Aksa Group Canada, a seasoned infrastructure developer, to design, construct, and finance the construction of the university’s infrastructure.

The formalised collaboration seeks to address the critical infrastructural challenges that had hindered the university from increasing its intake and also house most of its key staff.

While signing the MOU at the University’s main campus in Busia District on June 24, the University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Paul Waako emphasized that the partnership will strengthen and improve the quality of education at the institution.

He said every year Busitema University gets close to over 6,000 applications from students who want to join but because of limited space, the university has always limited itself to admitting only 3,000 students.

“Lack of enough infrastructures has blocked opportunities of the many students who want to join the University. With this collaboration we are optimistic that the university will increase its intake,” he said.

Prof. Waako said limitations of infrastructure in all its seven campuses which range from inadequate lecture rooms space, laboratory spaces, Students and staff accommodations has been tremendously affecting the university operations.

“Once the challenges of limited lecture rooms, laboratory space, staff and student accommodation is addressed, the university will not have any excuse to deny admissions for students,’’ he said.

Mr Nurdin Dimu Samji, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AKSA Group, said the organisation will support infrastructural developments in all the seven campuses of the university within five years.

“The organization has already secured US$ 350 million to support infrastructural development at a teaching hospital at the Faculty of Health Sciences in Mbale and a Science Park,” he said.