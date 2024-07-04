Busitema University to get facelift

Busitema University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aksa Group Canada, a renowned infrastructure developer, to design, construct, and finance the university’s infrastructure improvements.

The collaboration aims to address the critical infrastructural challenges that have hindered the university’s capacity to increase student intake and adequately house key staff members.

During the MoU signing at the university’s main campus in Busia District at the weekend, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Paul Waako, highlighted that the partnership will significantly strengthen Busitema University. He noted that the university receives omore than 6,000 applications annually but, due to limited space, can only admit 3,000 students.

“Lack of adequate infrastructure has blocked opportunities for many aspiring students. With this collaboration, we are optimistic about increasing our student intake,” Prof Waako said, adding that the infrastructure limitations across the university’s seven campuses, including inadequate lecture rooms, laboratory spaces, and accommodations for students and staff, have severely impacted operations.

“Addressing these challenges will eliminate the excuses for denying admissions to students,” he added.

Mr Nurdin Dimu Samji, the chief executive officer of Aksa Group, said the organisation will support infrastructural developments across all seven campuses within five years.