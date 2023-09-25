Busoga affirmative action starts with iron sheets distribution

The minister of State for Luwero-Rwenzori Triangle, Ms Alice Kaboyo, has launched the affirmative action for Busoga in Jinja City with the distribution of iron sheets to all the 12 Districts that make up the Sub-region.

Ms Kaboyo said 9,468 iron sheets worth Shs672.2m have been released by the Office of the Prime Minister under affirmative action requested by the leaders.

“The iron sheets-distribution programme I am launching forms part of the many items this region will get for affirmative action,” Ms Kaboyo said at the weekend.

She added that every financial year, Shs20b is included in the national budget for helping this region come out of poverty, but about Shs4billion is released by the Ministry of Finance.

According to Ms Kaboyo, the government, through the Office of the Prime Minister, is committed to helping the Sub-region to grow by extending programmes like the Parish Community Association (PCA), Parish Development Model (PDM) and construction of schools, which should be monitored by leaders for effectiveness.

Mr Idi Isabirye, the chairperson of Busoga Parliamentary Caucus, said the iron sheets have brought a sigh of relief to the region, adding that Busoga Sub-region has for long been waiting for this special government programme, and is happy that it has kicked off.

Mr Isabirye added that he was happy that the distribution exercise for iron sheets was done in full glare of the public and pledged the leaders’ commitment to supporting the government programmes.