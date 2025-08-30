Busoga bans political colours ahead of 11th Kyabazinga coronation anniversary

Organisers of the 11th coronation anniversary of Busoga’s cultural leader, Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, have announced a strict ban on political party colours and symbols at the September 13 celebrations.

Mr Richard Mafumo, head of Busoga clans and Minister of Culture in the kingdom, said the Kyabazinga is a unifying figure who serves all his subjects equally, regardless of political affiliation.

“Although some of his subjects are involved in politics, Kyabazinga remains a cultural leader above partisan lines,” Mr Mafumo said on Friday at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe.

He added that the decision to ban attire displaying political party symbols aims to preserve the inclusive and cultural nature of the event, which is open to all without issuance of invitations.

The Kyabazinga will also use the occasion to launch a campaign against malaria in the Busoga sub-region, a disease that continues to claim dozens of lives of children, and address the rise in teenage pregnancies, which has contributed to school dropouts among young girls.

Mr Andrew Ntange, spokesperson for the Kingdom, said attendees are expected to wear traditional attire, kanzu for men and gomesi for women, to uphold the dignity of the ceremony and celebrate Busoga’s cultural heritage.

“We don’t expect anyone to wear capes or clothing bearing political party colours or symbols, as this could lead to public embarrassment during the event,” Mr Ntange said.

He also noted that government officials are expected to attend. Ms Milly Babalanda Babirye, Minister for the Presidency, and Jinja City Mayor Peter Okocha Kasolo are among the key members of the organising committee.

The coronation anniversary, now in its 11th edition, is seen as a celebration of Busoga’s cultural identity and an opportunity for the Kyabazinga to engage the community on pressing social issues.

“The Kyabazinga has a duty to serve all his subjects equally and without discrimination, promoting unity across the region,” Mr Mafumo said.