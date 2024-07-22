Busoga cooperative boss remanded over Shs4.1b theft

The chairperson of Busoga Growers Cooperative Union has been remanded to Luzira Prison over theft of more than Shs4.1billion meant for war loss compensation to Busoga Growers Cooperatives.

On Monday, the 63-year-old suspect, Charles Basoga, appeared before the Nakasero-based Anti-Corruption Court presided by senior principle one magistrate Abert Asiimwe, who remanded him until August 1 for mention of the case.

The accused denied the charge of abuse of office and conspiracy.

He faces the charges together with 56-year-old District Commercial Officer James Muganza, two advocates John Matovu (aged 62) and working with M/S Matovu & Matovu plus 55-year-old Fred Makada of Makada & Makada Advocates.

They face charges ranging from abuse of office, causing financial loss, theft by agent and conspiracy to defraud.

Court also issued criminal summons against Muganza, Matovu and Makada to appear in court and have their charges read to them.

Prosecution states that between 2018 and 2023 in Kampala and Jinja districts, being employed as a District Commercial Officer, Jinja District Local Government and chairperson of Basoga Growers Cooperative Union, in abuse of authority of his employer, Muganza did an arbitrary act, prejudicial to the interest of his employer to wit, received Shs250million funds meant for war compensation to Busoga Growers Cooperative Union while Basoga received over Shs569million.

It is further alleged that Muganza and Basoga put the said money to his personal use knowing or having reason to believe that such act would cause financial loss to Busoga Growers Cooperative Union.

On the two counts of theft by agent that the two lawyers separately face, prosecution states that while being entrusted as advocates for Busoga Growers Cooperative Union to pursue war loss compensation claim from government, Matovu between 2018 and 2023 stole Shs4,051,500,000 while Makada stole Shs 1,210,000,000 meant for war loss compensation.