Busoga Diocese installs first female dean in 50 years

The Anglican Church of Uganda’s Busoga Diocese has appointed its first female dean since its formation in 1972, marking a significant milestone in the Anglican Church’s leadership structure.

The Very Rev Canon Dr Joy Mukisa Isabirye was installed on Palm Sunday by Busoga Bishop Paul Samson Naimanhye, during a ceremony at Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe, in Jinja City.

Dr Mukisa succeeds Bishop Naimanhye, who previously served as dean before assuming leadership of the diocese.

The Rt Rev Samuel George Bogere Egesa, Bishop of Bukedi Diocese, lauded Dr Mukisa’s character and academic achievements.

“She is highly educated yet remarkably humble, despite her impressive academic credentials,” he said, urging her to serve with integrity, humility and respect for authority.

Dr Mukisa expressed gratitude to the bishop and Christians for their support, attributing her elevation to divine providence.

“I have achieved this through God’s grace,” she said.

She recounted her faith journey, which began at age 15, and called on Christians to stay grounded in their beliefs.

“I came to serve without expecting any reward, but through God’s mercy, I have received it,” she said, adding that she felt well-prepared for the new role under Bishop Naimanhye’s mentorship.

Dr Mukisa, 58, was born in Katende Village, Bugembe Ward, in Jinja City’s Southern Division.

She holds a PhD in Religious Studies from Kenyatta University, a master’s in religious education from Kyambogo University, a Bachelor of Divinity from Makerere University, and a Diploma in Education from the former National Teachers College Kyambogo.

Before her ministry, she taught at Busoga College Mwiri and later lectured at Kyambogo University.

Dr Mukisa joined church ministry in 2008, serving at Kivubuka Parish in Budondo Ward, Jinja Northern Division. She is married to Grace Isabirye.

Her appointment is seen as a progressive step within the Anglican Church in Uganda, traditionally male-dominated in senior leadership roles.