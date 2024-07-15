Busoga Diocese starts projects to boost offertory

Busoga Bishop Paul Naimanhye has said the diocese is undertaking income-generating projects to counter dwindling offertory and save believers from the burden of sustaining church leaders.

The bishop made the remarks during the Diocesan Fathers’ Union Day at St Paul Bukwenge Archdeaconry where 30 couples were wedded.

“The Church’s Mothers’ and Fathers’ Unions have innovated Mary’s House and Peter’s Cottages respectively as income-generating projects, which must be supported,” he noted during the July 13 event.

He also urged involvement of the church in building leaders right from the initial stages of education and local governance.

“…otherwise, others will make decisions for us,” Bishop Naimanhye said in response to a call by First Deputy Premier and Minister for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, who challenged the Church to mentor youth to become leaders.

“Youth are the productive lot who should be more involved in Church matters and progress amidst dwindling offertory and mushrooming churches,” Kadaga said.

She added: “We need to copy the Zimbabwe Padre Club, where youth are mentored throughout the country so that we mentor our young constituency into responsibilities, patriotism and values.”

Kadaga, who contributed Shs3million towards the Fathers’ Union Cottages income-generating project and Shs20million to the Mothers’ Union Mary’s House, called for mindset change as she emphasized entrepreneurship.

Kadaga decried some of her Basoga tribemates who she said have “complacent minds” as she promised to bring a youthful pedicurist who reportedly started his business with a capital of Shs7,000, but now boasts of several salons in Sweden.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Engineering Services Advisor Eng Alex Gisagara, who was the guest speaker, urged men encouraged men into holy matrimony.

“NWSC always seeks God’s redemption and values water provision since water in the church is used to cleanse, bless and initiate by way of baptism; so, we serve similar interests and we have Shs10million for the Fathers’ Cottages projects as a start,” he said.