Busoga disease burden worries authorities

Authorities are concerned by the high disease burden in Busoga District, which they say is being manifested in untested and untreated cases of malaria, and several dental and optical cases, among other afflictions.

This was revealed during a three-day medical camp at Kasambira Village, Bugulumbya Sub-county, Kamuli District, organised by Precious Kids Foundation.

Busoga Kingdom Minister of Health, Dr Andrew Balyeku, said Busoga Sub-region has been plagued by a myriad of old and new diseases, and appealed to people, especially the elderly, to always go for check-ups.

“The health situation in Busoga is still bad, which has prompted subjects to start believing that diseases are part of them; we should stop that mentality and become disease-free,” Dr Balyeku said before the medical camp that ended at the weekend.

Dr Ronal Musenze, a board member of Precious Kids Foundation, described Busoga as being “needy” as far as the demand for medical services is concerned.

“There is an overwhelming need for medical services; many people have issues with the eyes, and kids come with tumors,” he said.

He added: “People go to hospitals and don’t find medicine, most come with prescriptions and if we have the medicine we assess, look at the authenticity of the prescription, and help where we can.”

Dr Musenze, who is also the chief executive officer of Air Water Earth, and one of the co-sponsors of the medical camp, said their role is to create awareness among people so that they don’t wait and fall sick and go to the hospital.

The Precious Kids Foundation chief executive officer and founder, Dr Precious Scovia Namazzi, said they were encouraged to come on board after realising that many people suffer from easily curable diseases but lack money to consult a doctor or get treatment.

Ms Damalie Nantongo, an administrator at the same organisation, said the medical camp drew 4,704 residents, with most cases being dental optical and untested or untreated malaria.

She said they distributed 500 eyeglasses, while dental cases were also prevalent, with some residents coming for as many as three procedures, including cleaning, refilling, and extraction.

Dr Anita Nansozi Mukholi, the in-charge of Buzaya health sub-district in Kamuli, said many residents quietly suffer from different afflictions and fail to visit health facilities for various reasons, but such medical camps draw multitudes.