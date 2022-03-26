Busoga farmers pin hopes on Kasolwe transformation

Ahmed Kibedi grows sugarcane on five acres but—due to the fluctuating price of the crop—he was contemplating clearing the land and replacing it with maize and cassava. He, however, had a change of heart and is now planning to expand the sugarcane farmland.

“I’ve been growing sugarcane for more than 20 years, but I was starting to lose hope because it was not sustainable,” he says, adding, “I was advised to cut the plantation and grow other crops that are in high demand as raw materials for beer companies.”

That window of opportunity came in the form of a modern commercial feed mill that Ms Rebecca Kadaga commissioned on February 27 at Kasolwe government ranch in Kamuli District.

Ms Kadaga, the second deputy premier who doubles as East African Community Affairs minister, also commissioned a multipurpose hatchery on the same occasion.

The ranch is one of the several government facilities managed by National Animal Genetic Resources Centre & Data Bank (NAGRC & DB).

In this case, both the feed mill and hatchery cost about Shs2 billion to set up. This all is part of the fulfilment of the Busoga livestock transformation project that started in 2019.

Mr Daniel Epinyu, the Kasolwe ranch manager, notes the mill “produces five tonnes of livestock feed per hour, three tonnes for mash feed and two tonnes for pelleted feed, among other functions.”

He adds that although the mill is just a few weeks old, “farmers are seizing the opportunity to sell to us farm produce.”

Kibedi has for one managed to sell at least three tonnes of sugarcane offshoots. He is already mapping out plans “to expand my plantation to 10 acres within the next one year.”

Critics were quick to dismiss the Busoga livestock transformation project when Ms Kadaga launched it at Kasolwe in 2019.

The morale of farmers in Busoga Sub-region was—at the time— at an all-time low after prices of farm produce plummeted. After a slow start, the project has gathered pace. Kasolwe has doubtless positioned itself as the most resourceful government ranch.

Already, Epinyu told Sunday Monitor that NAGRC & DB has allocated space for about 100 jersey breeds of cows that are going to be used for dairy production.

Target

Management of the farm is also registering satellite farmers for different species and breeds in order to follow up their progress and identify any challenges that they may face.

The project targets the 300,000 households living below the poverty level. So far, they have been availed with appropriate packages for different livestock enterprises with the aim of transforming them from subsistence to middle-income status.

Epinyu says the expected household revenue from dairy milk alone is Shs15m on average whereas poultry is expected to fetch Shs2.5m annually.

The revolutionising of livestock farming in greater Busoga was formulated to increase resilience, wealth and positive livelihood outcomes among the smallholder players.

The project addresses high poverty levels, food and nutrition insecurity, low household level incomes using livestock farming as an alternative tool. It also focuses on enhancing livestock production and productivity while also changing the mindset of farmers.

The Kasolwe Stock Farm will be a centre for training farmers and technicians to participate in the community-based breeding programmes for dairy, beef, goats and pigs.

In addition to imparting knowledge and skills for breeding management, the farmers and others will receive training in other aspects of livestock management, value addition, processing, marketing and livestock as a business.

Other things the project interests itself in include artificial insemination; skilling women and youth in different aspects of livestock production and value addition.

LIVESTOCK FARMING

Purpose