Busoga feels the heat of Kadaga, Among CEC battle

Speaker of Parliament and Bukedea Woman MP Anita Annet Among has refrained from commenting on the volley of salvos fired by her predecessor in past weeks in audio-visual clips that made rounds on social media platforms.

While addressing NRM local leaders and a section of 2026 party flagbearers from Busoga at the weekend at her husband [Mr Moses Magogo]’s home in Buyende District, Ms Among said she will “not fight back” out of “respect for elders.”

Ms Among and Ms Rebecca Kadaga, who is also Kamuli Woman MP, the first deputy prime minister and minister for East African Affairs, are currently duelling for the second national vice chairperson (female) position of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Elections are scheduled during the party’s 4th National Conference scheduled for August 27 to 28. The CEC serves as the most powerful body within the NRM party structure, guiding its political direction and ensuring the party's policies and strategies are aligned with national objectives.

Since the nomination for the position in June, the two have been targeting salvos at each other. In video clips making rounds, Ms Kadaga, the first deputy prime minister, has commented about the back-to-back travel sanctions slapped on Ms Among as the country’s third most important person by order of national precedence.

The House Speaker has variously described herself as a sacrificial lamb by the United States of America and the United Kingdom after she steered Parliament in passing the Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2023.

Speaking at the weekend, Ms Among said: “Instead of welcoming your mulamu [in-law], you are fighting. Is that the best thing? I have seen all the insults, but for me, I was brought up in a very good way. My upbringing is that I don’t attack elders.’’ “I have too much respect for Rt Hon Kadaga, however much she attacked me... I will not respond to her because I was brought up [in a proper way].

I did not grow up on the streets and that is the woman [in me] you need [as a leader],” she added. Ms Among said the neck-to-neck fight for the CEC position should not leave the party divided. She further rallied a section of the leaders in Busoga Sub-region to back her candidature.

“You have seen the harmony that is in that Parliament. You have tried me and you have tested me, entrust me with your votes,” Ms Among said. She added: “Parliament has a vote for donations to every district all along, but when Among fulfils this, she is called corrupt. We are at 90 percent win and we shall reward the best three districts not with bicycles but tangible development projects.”

Ms Among while speaking on two different functions in Bukedea and Buyende on March 16, during the update of the NRM register, however, indirectly attacked Ms Kadaga. While speaking at Apopong Primary School in Kolir, Bukedea District, she alluded to persons who wanted to “reclaim their seat as speakers”.

“The people who are fighting me. The God I serve will fight back, there are people who are saying that they want to reclaim their seat as Speakers. They want to reclaim a seat of a Speaker. What did they leave there? What have we done?” she wondered.

Speaking at the second rally of the same day, this time in Buyende District, she talked of an “old woman” who had been in the Office of the Speaker “for 20 years”.

“There are people moving around mbu [that] they are moving with candidates. Somebody was a Speaker for 20 years. What did she to do for you people? Did she do anything for you?” she said. Ms Among added: “We want to tell you that the people who are fighting us are fighting you. And it is high time we chase away those old women. Send away those old women because they want them in Kamuli get developed.”

Call for unity

On his part, Mr Magogo who also doubles as the Budiope East MP, urged Busoga leaders to work towards realising unity amongst locals while accommodating fresh ideas from new aspirants like Ms Among who is eyeing a seat in CEC, which is NRM’s apex organ.

“Let’s unite and ensure that we work for the good of the people of Busoga. There have been rival politics in the past and frustrating everyone who wants to ascend. Colleagues, Busoga is not individually owned; it belongs to all of us that live in.

There is no one that is going to threaten you because everyone has the freedom to support anyone of your choice,” he said. Mr Abubaker Walubi, the Busoga region NRM chairpersons’ coordinator, credited Ms Among for creating harmony in Parliament.“We value your ... heart for NRM because you have killed the Opposition in Parliament, saved Mzee the hustle of handling MPs, so we can't lose you as a party,” he said.

