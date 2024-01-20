Busoga gears up for consecration of born again bishop

Kamuli District grounds is ready for the consecration of the Bishop of Busoga Region fellowship of Born Again Christians, Edward Munene on January 20.

The-52-year-old is the founding Pastor of Kamuli Holy Ghost Miracle Centre and author of "The Lord is the Spirit".

President Museveni is expected to be the Chief Guest, with First Deputy Prime Minister and Kamuli District Woman MP, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, as host.

Pastor Munene, an Antioch University USA Theology Doctoral student, alumnus of Makerere and North Western Theological Seminary, Webuye in Kenya and teacher by profession, becomes the fourth Bishop hailing from Kamuli district, after Anglican Bishops; Cyprian Bamwoze, Michael Kyomya and and Paul Naimanhye.

“We are progressing with the providence, grace and blessings of the Lord, and my focus is to oversee a holistic church, check poverty and conflicts within the churches,” he said on January 19.

The Spokesperson of Busoga Region Fellowship, Pastor David Balabyekubo, said Busoga is "prophetically a region of leaders", being the Source of the Nile, whose waters Jesus Christ drunk while in Egypt.

He challenged church hinistries to build cohesion, bridge communication gaps and promote unity.