Busoga gets four born-again bishops

Four born-again bishops have been consecrated to fill vacancies in the districts of Uganda's Busoga Sub-region.

These include bishops Paul Wandera, Geoffrey Waako, Philemon Wafula and Andrew Wambi of Jinja District, Jinja City, Buyende District, and Bugweri District respectively.

Four others, who were consecrated as their auxiliaries (deputies), include Bishops Amos Ojobi (Bugweri), Sanon Mwidu (Buyende), Edward Magumba (Jinja City) and Paul Muwangala (Jinja District).

Their consecration means all the twelve districts that constitute Busoga Sub-region, including Jinja City, now have Bishops.

Apostle Joseph Sserwadda, the leader of Born Again Churches in Uganda, who presided over the consecration, thanked President Museveni for recognising the Born Again Faith in Uganda.

“On February 14, 2006 at Mandela National Stadium, we still remember when the President said ‘I don’t want to hear Balokole (Born Again) Church being registered as an NGO anymore’; he is actually the one who proposed our name (Born Again Faith in Uganda),” Apostle Sserwadda said on Saturday.

He added: “It is the President who said: ‘leave Balokole alone’ and because the President has been on our side, we have been able to build structures and raise our standard to the Inter Religious Council.”

According to Apostle Sserwadda, the President also advised them to join the Inter Religious Council, where he is currently the co-chairperson.

The General Secretary of the Born Again Faith in Uganda, Bishop Andrew Lugolobi, said currently, they are equivalent to other religious denominations like Catholics, Protestants, Muslims, and Anglicans.

The State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Persis Namuganza, said the President is “happy” with the Born Again faith because of their “mobilisation of their followers towards work”.

In Kamuli District, President Museveni challenged Churches to work on mindset change of their flock, and support government programmes.

Mr Museveni made the remarks through a speech read for him by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, during the consecration of Busoga Sub-region overseer Bishop for the Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches, Edward Munene, at Kamuli District Grounds.

“Poverty is not only a Busoga, but a national issue; I was stopped from talking negatively about sugarcane until the forces of demand and supply took its toll. We are working to get our own indigenous sugar factories in Luuka and Budiope; so, we need a mindset change,” Mr Museveni said.

On her part, Ms Kadaga assured Born Again that she will follow-up on their outstanding government promises, including transport, and tractor for model farming.

The Archbishop of the Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches, said: “We are living in days of evil and access to evil is surfacing, hence the need for gospel and spiritual growth to counter the challenges of this generation.”

He further called upon Christians to believe in Christ and charged the consecrated Bishop to walk the talk by sorting out what is going on in the Church.