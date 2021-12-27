Busoga has highest number of blind people, says report

Visually impaired people at the Uganda National Association of the Blind offices in Kireka, Kampala recently. Busoga region has the highest number of visually impaired people. PHOTO | STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Tausi Nakato

What you need to know:

  • Dr Edward Nkurunziza, a consultant Ophthalmologist, also a former director Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, said there is a need to increase the number of eye specialists to ably deal with eye ailments.

Busoga Sub-region has the highest number of visually impaired people, a new report states. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.