Busoga has highest number of blind people, says report

Busoga Sub-region has the highest number of visually impaired people, a new report states.

The National Health Medical Information system report data collected between October 2020 and October 2021 indicates that the magnitude of visual imairement in Busoga stands at 13 percent compared to 4.6 percent in other areas.

Dr Simon Aronga, the President of the Ophthalmology Society of Uganda (OSU) said during the annual conference: “Eastern region has the highest burden of blindness with the lowest services. We see very many people with cataracts but very few have been able to access eye care services.’’

Dr Aronga revealed that cataracts is the main cause of blindness among people in the sub -region.

“If somebody has cataracts and nothing is done about it, it will cause blindness. This will also increase the high number of eye problems,’’ he said.

The Assistant Commissioner for Health Services in-charge of Disability & Rehabilitation Division, Dr Stanley Bubikire, said cases of eye diseases have reduced although the burden is still high in the sub-region.

“It used to be worse but I want to tell you that the burden has reduced a bit because of some interventions. Through partnerships we have been able to provide eye services,’’ he said.

Dr Bubikire said for a long time trachoma had been the cause of visual impairement in Busoga but it has been combated. “80 percent of causes of blindness are preventable. One of them is trachoma that has been combated through a number of intervention such as public awareness on personal and environmental hygiene,’’ he said.

Dr Bubikire added: “We have also encouraged immunisation against Rubella to mitigate the blindness among new-born babies. We have advised people to take Vitamin A supplement, ensure good nutrition, especially consumption of fruits and vegetables.’’

Government plans

Dr Bubikire said the government is strengthening the systems for provision of equitable and affordable eye health services so that people can be able to engage in productive work.

“If blindness is combated, people will engage in productive work, thereby reduce hunger and poverty levels,’’ he said.

Dr Bubikire added that in the next five years government will enhance human resources for eye health, provide essential supplies, diagnostics equipment, infrastructure and assistive technology and research in order to promote planning and advocacy for more funding.

Dr Edward Nkurunziza, a consultant Ophthalmologist, also a former director Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, said there is a need to increase the number of eye specialists to ably deal with eye ailments.

“Cataract is bound to occur as you grow old. If you have an aging population , expect more people to develop cataract, it is not preventable but treated and curable. If we have more eye specialists, equipment in government hospitals and private facilities then more people will be operated on and regain their sight,’’ he said.

Dr Nkurunziza, however, urged Ugandans to exercise in order to reduce the rampant cases of diabetes.

Mr Matthias Walwana, the programme coordinator of Odur Foundation , a non-governmental organisation in Mayuge District, disclosed that there are 60 blind people from 16 homes in Luubu Village, Bukatube Sub-County.

According to OSU, more than 400,000 people in Uganda have visual impairment because of treatable and preventable conditions such as cataract, glaucoma (caused by high pressure) and diabetic retinopathy.