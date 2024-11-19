Busoga Kingdom gives govt terms for Buyende nuclear plant

Busoga Kingdom has given government conditions ahead of the first nuclear energy plant to be constructed in Buyende District.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting organized by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) at the kingdom Headquarters in Bugembe, Busoga Kingdom 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Osman Noor Muhammad cited the terms.

According to Osman, the kingdom expects dozens of residents affected by the project to be resettled by government before commencement.

The energy plant is projected to displace people from seven villages as its construction commences in Kasaato village in Kidera Sub County.

Busoga Kingdom hopes the project will provide jobs to youth in the area as a condition for its set up.

He added that the scholarships offered by the plant to the locals are part of the terms to be agreed upon with government ahead of the nuclear project.

“We need scholarships for bright students to study nuclear engineering courses abroad as we grace its presence,’’ Osman said as he addressed officials from the MEMD on Monday.

Mr Osman said the project managers should also be ready to undertake the improvement work of social services, health and infrastructure development as they establish themselves in Buyende.

“Social services in the areas of health, education infrastructure development should also be put into consideration. Roads like Jinja Ambercourt – Mbulamuti -Bukungu road.

Mr Sabbiti Baguma, Assistant Commissioner of nuclear science and Application said 8,400 megawatts of power will be produced by the plant in offing as a way of boosting power production in the country.

“Once completed, the nuclear power plant will be a game-changer for Uganda, producing 8,400 megawatts of electricity,’’ Mr Baguma said. “ It provide affordable electricity while reducing reliance on wood fuel hence preserving our forests.’’

Ms Damalie Abbo, Senior Energy Officer, in MEMD said the prime location of Buyende district was advantageous over other areas.

She explained the development saying: “Buyende has a strong geological base, surrounded by critical water sources, Lake Kyoga and the River Nile, and it has no earthquake-prone Rift Valley.”

She added: “Research was made in eight areas and Buyende District had an advantage over other places for the first nuclear project.”