Busoga Kingdom graduates 14,000 in vocational skills

About 14,000 youth skilled by Busoga Kingdom’s Gabula Foundation have graduated after completing the Directorate of Industrial Training modular courses.

About 22,000 youth have received the training since its inception. The aim is to skill 50,000 youth in the 5-year programme which targets school dropouts, child or teenage mothers and vulnerable children.

The Kyabazinga Of Busoga Kingdom, William Wilberforce Nadiope lV, who officiated the third graduation ceremony organised in conjunction with Kisoboka Skilling Busoga Project at Budhumbula Palace, said skilling young people is a way of making them productive, self-reliant and contributes to the money economy.

”Busoga Kingdom will continue supporting the government in skilling the youth in order to improve the quality of labour,” the Kyabazinga said, while mooting for chiefdom vocational hubs and collective bargaining centres.

The Kyabazinga said the skilled graduates can pool resources, access tools and do business together, including sewing school uniforms.

Mr isaac Imaka, the Gabula Royal Foundation CEO, commended the Kingdom for the capacity building and foresight in opening up various avenues of education, saying vocational skilling touches many lives.

Mr Sulait Kyepa, the Kisoboka Skilling Busoga Programmes Manager, urged the government and other sponsors to take on the graduates, saying the Level One skills they have attained is equivalent to a Senior Four certificate.

He explained that once they complete Level Two, they will be duly qualified to vie for Parliament since they will have attained an equivalent of an Advanced Level certificate.