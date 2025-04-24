Busoga Kingdom partners with NARO to boost maize production

Busoga Kingdom has entered into a strategic partnership with the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) to enhance maize production and improve farmer livelihoods in the region.

Through the Buginyanya Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (BugiZARDI) in Mayuge District, NARO is distributing improved maize seeds and training farmers in modern agricultural practices aimed at transforming maize into a viable alternative to sugarcane.

Traditionally reliant on sugarcane, Busoga sub-region now stands to benefit from diversifying into maize, which serves both as a staple food crop and a profitable commercial commodity.

Dr Moses Kayiira, a senior research officer at NARO and head of the Ikulwe Substation in Mayuge District, emphasized that maize can outperform sugarcane in productivity and profitability when modern farming methods are applied.

“If farmers adopt the recommended technologies—such as the use of certified seeds, proper land preparation, soil fertility management, and effective pest and disease control—maize proves to be more productive and lucrative than sugarcane,” said Dr Kayiira, who is also a crop agronomist.

He explained that while sugarcane takes 18 months to mature, maize offers a quicker return. “One acre of sugarcane yields 40 tonnes at Shs100,000 per tonne, earning a farmer Shs4 million in 18 months. In contrast, an acre of hybrid maize yielding 7 tonnes at Shs800,000 per tonne brings in Shs5.6 million in just one season,” he said.

Dr Kayiira encouraged farmers to shift towards maize growing, citing the crop’s shorter growth cycle, market demand, and the potential to improve household incomes.

As part of the initiative, NARO scientists are developing maize varieties tailored to Busoga’s unique challenges, including resistance to striga, a destructive parasitic weed.

“We’ve adopted herbicide-based weed control technologies which are most effective within the first 30 days after planting. Weeds compete for nutrients, harbor pests, and block sunlight, all of which reduce maize yields. Proper weed management is critical for success,” Dr. Kayiira said.

Dr Nasser Kasozi, Director of Research at BugiZARDI, confirmed that the development of striga-resistant maize is in its final stages. “We are also developing seeds resistant to common pests and diseases, and some will be enriched with key nutrients to address malnutrition,” he said.

Dr Kasozi noted that the partnership with Busoga Kingdom aims to accelerate the dissemination and adoption of these innovations, helping farmers transition from subsistence to commercial agriculture.

“This shift is expected to boost household incomes and food security, reduce overreliance on sugarcane, and empower farmers to tap into more lucrative markets,” he said. “We are also working to ensure that the maize varieties we develop are resilient to climate change.”

Dr Kasozi underscored the importance of quality seed and good agronomic practices, pointing out that NARO has licensed 30 private seed companies to improve access to certified maize seed across Busoga.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Busoga Kingdom and NARO lays the groundwork for expanded collaboration across the kingdom’s 11 chiefdoms. The MoU outlines plans to identify suitable crops and soil types, and to introduce advanced agricultural technologies.

“We’re engaging with local seed businesses and farmer groups to ensure our research reaches the people who need it most. Farmers must have both access to quality seeds and expert support if we want to boost maize productivity,” Dr Kasozi said.

While the current focus is on maize, Dr Kasozi emphasized that the research agenda extends to other areas as well. “Beyond maize, we’re developing improved varieties of bananas, rice, soybeans, coffee, agroforestry trees, and high-quality pasture for livestock,” he said.

NARO is also advancing innovations in aquaculture to help farmers diversify income sources and build more resilient agricultural systems.



