Busoga Kingdom premier urges elites to have village homes

Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister also a Director of the National Planning Authority, Mr Joseph Muvawala, has challenged the urbanites to rediscover traditional parenting norms and values where children belonged to the community and listened to elders.

“When you find the elites prolonging burial ceremonies, taking the deceased to the funeral home for a week or having functions in hotels, it is not that they have the money to spend but they fear embarrassment because they have no country homes and are detached from the village community,” he said.

Speaking at the thanksgiving ceremony of Col Allan Kitanda, the Vice-chairperson Wazalendo Army SACCO at Butansi Kamuli on Friday, Mr Muvawala urged the working class to invest back in the community, give back however small to touch lives and improve community welfare.

He encouraged Basoga people to invest in education as the only bailout of poverty and entrance to a competitive job market from which they can pull resources to the region.

Col Kitanda responding to public demand for placement of their children into the armed forces cautioned against misplaced expectations encouraging parents to ensure their children meet the basic requirements and can only be helped to beat the recruitment hiccups not merely pushing them.

“The Forces are now determined by the quality and academic qualifications to merit entry and are attracting the cream so we need to prepare and invest heavily in education so that the children get the required qualifications and grades to ease our work,” he clarified.

Kamuli District Chief Finance Officer, Alex Kifuse commended Ms Harriet Kitanda for living with the community and enabling Kitanda to achieve for the people through building family units, cohesion and legacy

“We acknowledge Mama Harriet as a woman of humility because she knows the community people by name and location, and has supported Afande to spend on children; that is why God blesses this family,” he said.