Busoga Kingdom Royal Chief passes on aged 65

Prince Patrick Izimba Gologolo, one of the eleven Busoga Kingdom hereditary chiefs, has passed on aged 65.

Gologolo is part of the five royal chiefs (from the Ngobi clan) who are eligible to become Kyabazinga amongst the eleven royal chiefs who constitute the Busoga Kingdom Royal Chiefs Council.

The five chiefs come from the Chiefdoms of Bugabula, Bulamogi, Bukono, Luuka, and Kigulu which Prince Gologolo has been representing.

Gologolo passed away at Iganga Hospital on Friday morning of skin cancer which he has been battling since 2019, according to Ms Ruth Nakayima, the Princess of Kigulu chiefdom.

Ms Nakayima said efforts to treat this cancer became futile when doctors at Mulago Hospital allegedly revealed that his was a new type that could only be treated outside the country.

“Prince Gologolo developed this cancer when Covid-19 had just broken out and was taken to Mulago Hospital where doctors admitted him before bringing him back to Iganga Hospital from where he died,’’ Ms Nakayima said, adding that the deceased was turning 65 years next week.

Gologolo, according to Ms Nakayima, is survived by eleven children, adding that his body will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Buzimba Village, Nambale Sub County in Iganga District.