Busoga launches community-led malaria eradication campaign

Health experts have launched a pioneering malaria eradication campaign in Nawanyingi Sub-county, Busoga Sub-region, where malaria prevalence remains alarmingly high.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Busoga Health Forum, Iganga District Health Office, and Nawanyingi Investment Forum, involves widespread indoor and outdoor spraying to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, alongside malaria screening and treatment efforts.

Dr Speciosa Naigaga Wandera Kazibwe, former Vice President of Uganda and the project’s chief overseer, described the campaign as a critical step in curbing one of the region’s most pressing public health crises.

“Malaria is a major public health challenge in Busoga, and Nawanyingi is among the hardest-hit areas. We are excited to pilot this innovative approach to break the transmission cycle,” said Dr Kazibwe.

Nawanyingi Health Centre III reports that an estimated 80% of patients test positive for malaria, according to laboratory technician Mr Fred Wandera.

“Despite government efforts to distribute mosquito nets, misuse remains common, and malaria continues to burden communities,” he said.

The campaign is entirely privately funded by residents of Nawanyingi Sub-county and will cover all households, schools, restaurants, places of worship, and other public spaces.

Entomologist Dr Fred Kabbale reassured residents about the safety of the insecticides used, confirming they are non-toxic to humans and animals.

Assistant District Health Officer Dr Karim Muluya Mwebaza expressed optimism about the project’s potential to relieve pressure on local health services.

“We are overwhelmed by malaria patients. This campaign will go a long way in reducing that burden,” he said.

Recent health statistics for 2023/2024 show that while malaria prevalence has declined in some districts, Iganga continues to record high infection rates.

Local leaders have welcomed the initiative, urging community participation to ensure its success. Nawanyingi Sub-county LCIII Chairperson Mr Ndaye Yakubu thanked the Busoga Health Forum and Dr Kazibwe for mobilizing resources.

“This is a community-driven effort. Everyone must get involved,” he said.

The campaign’s impact will be evaluated after six months, with adjustments made based on outcomes.

Dr Allan Katamba Semakula, Treasurer of Nawanyingi Investment Forum, emphasized the economic toll of malaria.

“Malaria doesn’t just claim lives—it drains our economy and weakens society,” he said.

Mr Abasa Famba, LC1 Chairperson of Nakirurwe Village, noted that despite free mosquito net distribution, the mosquito problem persists.

Busoga, with a population of 4.3 million according to the 2024 census, is surrounded by water bodies that provide fertile breeding grounds for mosquitoes. While long-lasting insecticide-treated nets have been distributed by the government, misuse remains widespread. Some residents reportedly use the nets for fishing or agriculture.

In April, the government also launched a malaria vaccination campaign, incorporating the malaria vaccine as the 14th routine immunization in its national schedule.

Meanwhile, campaign teams have begun community sensitization through Village Health Teams (VHTs), distributing educational materials and coordinating logistics.



