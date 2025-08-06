Busoga leaders demand report on girl allegedly gang defiled by policemen

Busoga leaders have called on police to release a report on the case involving a girl who was allegedly gang-raped by security officers during the 2024 Kagulu Hill Challenge event.

The leaders, including those from Busoga Kingdom, have expressed concern over the police's continued silence, nearly a year after the incident, which has cast serious doubt on the integrity of the investigation.

"It is undesirable, unacceptable and a grave insult to our Kyabazinga who is the International Ambassador for Children Protection that a crime committed at this very event can't see justice," said Mr Michael Kanaku, the district chairperson. "How about the local cases?" Mr Kanaku wonders why the security agencies appear more focused on protecting their image and engaging in damage control, rather than seeking justice for the innocent people they are meant to protect.

Mr. Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Police spokesperson, urged the public to remain calm and assured them that police are handling the case with sensitivity due to its complex nature, which has required a scientific approach to the investigation.

"We adopted a scientific approach, collected samples from the officers who were on duty, and are currently awaiting the results," he said. "Once they are in, we will take informed action and ensure that justice is served."

The Busoga Kingdom Minister for General Duties, Mr Edward Paul Munaaba, condemned the act and wondered why police have delayed concluding the investigations to bring the offenders to book.

"The Kingdom is morally obliged to protect its subjects and walk the talk of child protection. It's high time police releases a comprehensive report to clean its image regarding the matter," he said.

Ms Joyce Abaliwano, Busoga Kingdom Minister for Gender, Women and Children Affairs, who has been counseling and taking care of the traumatised girl, said the Kingdom cannot condone crime and injustice to its subjects.

"The act is not only criminal but culturally, morally wrong and an abomination in the Busoga culture," Ms. Abaliwano said, demanding government response, action, and justice for the girl.

The victim, who is now in S1, said she is focused on securing her future but hopes to get justice one day. She expressed gratitude to the health workers at Irundu Health Center who gave her medication to prevent HIV/AIDS infection and unwanted pregnancy.

"My reward will remain highly and indebted to those health workers," she said emotionally.