Busoga MPs appeal to Speaker Among over Balunywa prison remand

Members of Parliament from Uganda’s Busoga Sub-region have appealed to Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among to intervene on behalf of Prof Waswa Balunywa, the former principal of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), who was remanded to prison on Tuesday over alleged abuse of office.

Iganga Municipality MP Peter Mugema, speaking during a parliamentary plenary on Wednesday, said Balunywa is being “witch-hunted” and targeted for political reasons.

“On a political note, Right Honourable Speaker, you formerly worked as a lecturer at MUBS, and our own Musoga Prof Balunywa, they are witch-hunting him because they are saying he illegally recruited staff whose names are not being shown anywhere,” Mugema said.

Mugema suggested that the legal action against Balunywa could be linked to Speaker Among’s recent election to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee, highlighting her strong support from the Busoga region.

“What I know, this is a selective application of justice. Basoga gave you a lot of votes for CEC, do us a favour and come to our rescue, Prof Balunywa is being targeted,” he said.

According to a charge sheet presented at the Anti-Corruption Court, between 2020 and 2023 Balunywa allegedly appointed 103 academic staff, 17 administrative staff, and 69 support staff, appointments reserved for the MUBS Appointments Committee.

Balunywa appeared before Chief Magistrate Racheal Nakyazze after twice ignoring earlier summons.

He denied the charges and applied for bail, which is scheduled to be heard on September 5.

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa questioned the amendments to Balunywa’s charge sheet, saying they “speak volumes” about the handling of the case.

“I think it is important for us to ask these people in positions of authority to stop abusing government institutions,” Basalirwa said, before Speaker Among intervened, stressing that he had already been assigned a responsibility on the matter.

“Honourable Basalirwa, I expected you to come and give me a feedback. I assigned you a duty yesterday. I don’t know why you’re coming on the floor instead of reporting back,” Among said.

She added: “Stop being irresponsible. You want to think you’re more attached to Balunywa than me? I am more attached to Balunywa.”

Balunywa’s 26-year tenure as principal ended in May 2023. His extension in 2018, granted after President Museveni overruled a directive by Education Minister Janet Museveni to replace him, is now at the centre of the legal dispute.