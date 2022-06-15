Busoga Muslims reject govt funds over religious concerns 

The Muslim community in Busoga Sub-region has rejected funds from the Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation programme [Emyooga] and the Parish Development Model [PDM] citing religious concerns.

While meeting the State Minister for Microfinance, Mr Haruna Kasolo, who was in the sub-region for a monitoring exercise at the weekend, the Busoga Regional Khadi, Mr Hassan Muhammad Bowa, said it is against Sharia Law to get funds with interest rates attached.

“Even if the interest rate is one percent, the Koran refuses Muslims to use such funds because you have to take back the interest. No staunch Muslim can get involved in such a programme,” he said.

According to guidelines issued by the Microfinance Support Centre, the operations of Emyooga programme involve the transfer of a grant of between Shs30m and Shs50m directly to the Sacco account from which association members can borrow at an interest of eight percent.

Mr Bowa urged the government to expedite the process of establishing Islamic banking, which is based on the principles of Sharia law, so that Muslims can also benefit from the financial sector.

“The progress of Islamic banking in the country is being limited by the Sharia governance element of the Act that, among others, requires two Sharia scholars as part of the Central Shariah Advisory Council,’’ he said.

Islamic banking is provided for in the Financial Institutions Amendment Act [2016] that was passed by Parliament and later assented to by President Museveni in January 2016.

Mr Juma Ngobi, a resident of Jinja City, urged the government to consider all Ugandans irrespective of their religion when coming up with such programmes.

“When the government was planning for Emyooga and the PDM, it left us out as Muslims because Sharia law doesn’t allow us to borrow money which attracts interests yet we are financially incapacitated and need that money to boost our small businesses,” he said.