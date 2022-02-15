Busoga owes govt nothing - RDC

The Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Elijah Madoi has said “Busoga sub-region has no reason to demand help from government because everything has been done for them to prosper.”

“For the 15 years I have served as RDC in this region, I have found that most resourceful people in offices are from this region and I wonder why the region continues to be associated with poverty and domestic violence,’’ Mr Madoi said.

Citing former Speaker of Parliament Ms Rebecca Kadaga, Chief Justice emeritus Wako Wambuzi, former Vice President Specioza Wandira Kazibwe and ex-NRM party Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba, Mr Madoi government is supposed to demand from Busoga and not the vice versa.

“These would do everything possible to influence development and help the government in promoting development instead of demanding it,” the RDC said as he addressed agricultural stakeholders in the area- during a consultative meeting on national organic agricultural policy in Jinja City.

The crop production commissioner in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Alex Lwakuba, backed the RDC.

“I am happy with the remarks made by the RDC, and if we can only have ten leaders in every district with a similar attitude then organic farming, that is advantageous in fighting poverty because of the ready market for the products, will succeed,’’ Mr Lwakuba said.

The chief executive officer National Organic Agriculture Movement of Uganda [Nogamu], Mr Charlton Namuwoza, said organic farming is being promoted in the country following a discovery of ready domestic and foreign market.

“We are promoting organic farming because no chemicals are used and the products from it are on demand both internally and abroad,’’ he said.

Government, through Nogamu, has started establishing special markets for organic products so that farmers enjoy competitive prices and ready markets.

“The farmers will only need to be issued with certificates certifying their products and they stop having limits in selling their products,” Mr Namuwoza disclosed.

The Jinja LC5 chairman, Mr Moses Batwala, said he will directly be involved in encouraging people to shun chemicals in farming and turn on organic farming.