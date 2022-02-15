Busoga owes govt nothing - RDC

Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Elijah Madoi. PHOTO/COURTESY

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

Jinja Bureau Chief

Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Jinja LC5 chairman, Mr Moses Batwala disagreed with the RDC.

The Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Elijah Madoi has said “Busoga sub-region has no reason to demand help from government because everything has been done for them to prosper.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.