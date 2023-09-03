Busoga residents tipped on wealth protection

Authorities in Busoga sub-region have called upon residents to invest in projects that will enable them to protect their wealth.

Led by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the authorities cite construction of big houses for personal use as a “wastage of money”.

Ms Kadaga says speculators have already started positioning themselves to buy land from residents while targeting huge amounts of money in compensation.

“Our region has proved to have lucrative minerals and based on this, I request you to stop selling your land anyhow because speculators have already started coming,’’ Ms Kadaga said on Friday.

She called for investment in industries, tourism, health and education among others, as outlined in Busoga’s 10-point development agenda.

Dr Joseph Muvawala, the Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister, who doubles as the Executive Director of National Planning Authority, urged Basoga to stop investing in constructing big houses but invest in what brings in more money.

Dr Muvawala said he owns a Shs500m house which has added nothing to him since its completion, considering that it is in the village where he rarely gets time to stay.

During the meeting, which was convened at the Civil Service College in Jinja City to discuss opportunities for investments, Ms Kadaga reminded residents that Busoga sub-region is endowed with mineral resources which can be used to generate wealth if well-handled.

Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, said wealth creation and protection can only be achieved through unity.