Busoga revels in Queen unveiling

The portrait exuded beauty and grace rolled in one. Resplendent in a cream/off-white gomesi with silver stones and an azure sash that did justice to her light skin complexion, Busoga Kingdom’s Inhebantu-in-waiting looked every inch regal.

Some of Busoga Sub-region’s heavyweights had slipped into Busoga Kingdom’s headquarters at Bugembe ahead of the unveiling of the Inhebantu’s official portrait.

“It’s a momentous day for the people of Busoga and the entire world as I officially announce the Inhebantu (queen) of Busoga, following traditional ceremonies earlier in the day that were successfully held,’’ Mr Joseph Muvawala said as he displayed Ms Jovia Mutesi’s portrait.

Mr Andrew Ntange, the kingdom spokesperson, confirmed that the Inhebantu “is a Musoga from Mayuge and is the daughter of Mr Stanley Bayole, the RDC of Bulambuli.”

Mr Bayole was a Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) kingpin in Busoga until about 2015 when he quit to join the National Resistance Movement (NRM). He was LC3 chairman of Mayuge Town Council until 2011 when he was defeated. The Inhebantu hails from a deeply political family. Ms Sarah Namumbya, her paternal aunt, served out two terms as Mayuge District Woman representative. Her uncle Richard Kudeeba was a long-serving electoral commissioner of the FDC.

Mr Richard Mafumo, Busoga Kingdom’s minister for Culture, confirmed that the queen’s parents hail from the Baise Mugose (father) and Mugabwe (mother) clans. The Kyabazinga is said to have dispatched a team to negotiate for Ms Mutesi’s hand in marriage, after which members in the team performed community work, sensitising locals about health, education and cultural issues.

“Today, September, the Kyabazinga sent a team of us to Mayuge Village in Bunya Chiefdom where we performed different activities appreciated by the parents of the queen and in turn, they gave her to us as per our culture,’’ Mr Mafumo said.

The Kyabazinga’s subjects have been urged to turn up in big numbers when he marks his ninth coronation anniversary with the queen by his side on September 13 in Kigulu Chiefdom, Iganga District.

Ms Lydia Muloki, the Royal aunt, described Ms Mutesi’s unveiling as “a relief and blessing to the family” since it will now have a mother figure.

Ms Muloki, who is widely seen as the Kyabazinga’s favourite aunt, and has been taking care of his welfare while in Budhumbula Palace, said the queen should expect nothing short of a warm welcome.

Dr Judith Nalukwago, who said she studied for six years alongside the Inhebantu at Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga, shared the class of 2015’s best wishes.

After leaving Namagunga, widely seen as one of Uganda’s ‘Ivy League’ schools, Ms Mutesi pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics at Makerere University. While at the ivory tower, she resided in Olympia Hotel, Kikoni.

Ms Betty Mulemezi, the secretary of Busoga Diocese Mothers’ Union and chairperson of Mothers’ Union Kamuli Archdeacon, where the Kyabazinga was baptised and confirmed, said the development is great news to the Church, which now looks forward to the Holy Matrimony.

“The Bible clearly underscores marriage as a big stabilising factor that a man will leave his parents and bond with his rib; and traditionally, Busoga has got a mother,” she told Monitor.

Mr Rashid Idhuma, a boda boda rider from Buyende, said the Kyabazinga is now “complete” and will rid Busoga of politicians who have been referring to themselves as “Mama” because there will now be one Inhebantu Mama Busoga.

Left to right: Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister Joseph Muvawala, Minister for Culture in Busoga Kingdom Richard Mafumo and Busoga Kingdom’s Finance State minister Ivan Kiirya Mulawa unveil the portrait of Inhebantu (Queen) Jovia Mutesi, the wife of the Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula IV, during the press conference at the kingdom’s headquarters in Bugembe, Jinja North Division, Jinja City on September 7, 2023. PHOTO / DENIS EDEMA