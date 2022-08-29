Busoga royal chief to be buried on birthday

Mr Patrick Izimba Gologolo, one of the 11 Busoga Kingdom hereditary chiefs, who passed on last Friday, will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The burial day will coincide with his would-be 65th birthday, according to palace sources.

Prince Ismail Kyeyago, the chief prince [Isabalangira] of Kigulu chiefdom, said the deceased will be laid to rest at Nasuti Village, Nambale Sub-county, Iganga District.

Earlier, Ms Ruth Nakayima, the princess of Kigulu chiefdom, told Daily Monitor that Gologolo succumbed to skin cancer, which he has been battling since 2019.

According to Ms Nakayima, efforts to treat the cancer became futile when doctors at Mulago Hospital allegedly revealed that it was a new type that could only be treated outside the country.

“Prince Gologolo developed this cancer during the time when Covid-19 had just broken out and was taken to Mulago Hospital where doctors admitted him before bringing him back to Iganga Regional Referral Hospital from where he died,’’ Ms Nakayima said.

Immediately after news of Gologolo’s death filtered through Busoga Kingdom, Kyabazinga, William Gabula Nadiope IV led tributes.

“His Royal Highness Patrick Izimba Gologolo made monumental contributions. Indomitable. Full of life . . . He was also very passionate about Busoga’s progress,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

“Generations to come will remain forever grateful to HRH Patrick Izimba contributions towards Busoga’s cultural regeneration,” the Kyabazinga added.

Dr Joseph Muvawala, the Kingdom’s prime minister, in an address on one of the local televisions in the area, said: “I have been directed by the Kyabazinga to announce the death of HRH Izimba Gologolo of Kigulu chiefdom; you’re all aware that the deceased was among the top chiefs in the kingdom."

The First Deputy Prime Minister and minister of East African Community [EAC] Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, said she was “saddened” and described Gologolo’s death as “a very sad day for Busoga”.

“My sincere condolences to HRH the Kyabazinga of Busoga, the chiefdom of Kigulu, the members of the Royal Ngobi clan, the chiefs’ Royal Council and his family. MHSRIP,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

About Busoga kingdom royals

Eleven royal chiefs constitute the Busoga Kingdom royal chiefs council. Gologolo was one of the royal chiefs from the Ngobi clan and was eligible to become Kyabazinga.