Busoga schools boosted to promote science subjects

Schools in Busoga Sub-region have received a major boost in their efforts to create a more inclusive and engaging learning environment for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

STEM fields are seen as the cornerstone of science innovation and progress in Uganda; however, schools continue to face challenges, including lack of awareness or limited exposure, and gender stereotypes which discourage many girls from pursuing these subjects, among others.

At Wanyange Girls’ SS in Jinja City, for example, the deputy headmistress, Ms Sarah Awebwa Nyanja, says the general perception that science is a “difficult” subject best done by boys has now swayed their girls towards the field despite lacking a well-equipped laboratory.

“The school has a dilapidated laboratory which is not adequately equipped with seats, kits and water, among other amenities, which frustrates the students’ efforts to offer sciences as they have to carry water in basins and jerry cans to the laboratory as they write final exams.

“Our laboratory was constructed 40 years ago when the school had a population of 200 students, but the school now has 2,000 students,” Ms Awebwa said on Friday.

She added that they are “very passionate” about teaching sciences, but lack of a modern, well-equipped laboratory has forced the school to do practicals once in a week.

Subsequently, American Tower Corporation Uganda (ATC Uganda), in partnership with MTN Uganda, Airtel Uganda, and Stanbic Bank, has donated four desktop computers, a projector and 108 books in Physics, Mathematics and ICT to the school in support of the new national curriculum.

The school’s board chairperson, Eng Jimmy Muwuluke Zikusooka, said they have emphasised the Four Cs - Creativity, Critical thinking, Collaboration and Communication - in the current education system, especially communication, with ICT being used progressively to solve the problems of this world.

Ms Stella Sekweyama, the Head Human Resource at ATC Uganda, said science equipment is expensive, but every year, they come out to identify different schools to donate such equipment.

Despite the challenges, more students are being encouraged to pursue STEM fields, while girls are actively being encouraged to participate in STEM activities and clubs.

Ms Martha Anyayo, the Key Account Manager with Airtel Money, says over the past few years, Airtel Uganda has delivered connectivity to over 130 schools with internet and data, and given opportunities to over 45,000 students.

Some of the beneficiary schools in Busoga Sub-region include Namasagali High School, Kamuli High School, Buzaya Secondary School, Busoga High School, Namasumbi Secondary School, Ndwademuttwe Secondary School, Spire Primary School, and Waluwerere Primary School, among others.