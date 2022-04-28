Busoga shepherd warns Christians against disunity

Bishop Paul Naimanhye of Busoga Diocese has challenged Christians to stop disunity, intrigue, infighting, and instead work together to harness the vast resources in their possession.

Bishop Naimanhye made the call on Sunday during the consecration of 250 Christians at St Mark Church of Uganda in Kamuli Municipality.

The church, which started in 1972 at Kamuli Township School, has two sub-parishes and four sister churches.

“As a church, we constantly pray for Busoga to promote peace, unity and reconciliation which are prerequisites for development, direction and preservation of our legacies and also a path towards recovery of our lost past glory,” the Bishop said.

He asked the church to work with the government in service delivery, promoting moral and spiritual values and children upbringing.

He added: “The catechism teaches children to value themselves and look at their bodies as temples of God and should secure their future by staying and completing school,” Bishop Naimanhye said.

Speaking on behalf of Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, the greater Busoga parliamentary caucus chairperson, Mr Stephen Kiisa Bakubalwayo, who is also the Luuka South MP, urged church leaders to guard the institution’s property by accessing land titles.

“We need to cope with modern era congregation, make our preaching and services relevant and attractive, but above all, remain and defend the faith against religious invasion by being competitive with matching qualifications,” he said.

Mr Joseph Musoke, the Kamuli municipal education officer and head of laity, said the church recorded success through youth engagement, trust and communication policy, and has built a team of committed Christians with values.

“We have a strategic plan to build a vicarage, guest house and link up with international churches,” he said.

Lauds Kadaga on church completion