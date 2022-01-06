Busoga sugarcane farmers advised on alternative crops

Women of Kiige IDI Parents, an income-generating project, grow passion fruits in a garden. PHOTO / SAM CALEB OPIO

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • Leaders have offered solutions to rid farmers of a crop they claim has not only led to food insecurity and famine, but also adverse climate change effects.

Farmers in Busoga Sub-region have been advised on growing alternative crops after the market of sugarcane drastically dropped.

