Busoga sugarcane farmers excited as millers hike price

A truck transports sugarcane in Jinja City at the weekend. Sugarcane farmers in Busoga Sub-region have reason to smile after millers hiked the purchase price of raw cane for the first time in five years. PHOTO BY TAUSI NAKATO 

By  Tausi Nakato

What you need to know:

  • For the last five years, Busoga farmers have been complaining of the low prices charged by millers for sugarcane. 


Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.