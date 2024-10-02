Busoga teenage mothers find hope and empowerment through skills training

Joyce Namukose*'s life took a dramatic turn at 13 when her parents' abusive marriage led her mother to leave. Her father continued paying school fees until he remarried in 2019, but his new wife's mistreatment forced Namukose to seek refuge in marriage at 15.

"Life was hard, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. I got pregnant in 2020 and faced more suffering," Namukose said.

After giving birth, her husband mistreated her, leaving her homeless and helpless. Now, at 20, Namukose is a single mother of two.

Namukose's story is not unique. Carol Rebbecca Gladys, another teenage mother, faced similar struggles after failing to proceed to Advanced level in 2018. Her husband's mistreatment led her to consider suicide.

"I faced numerous challenges, struggling to get basic needs," Gladys said.

Both Namukose and Gladys found solace in skills training programs offered by Walk with Me Ministries, a religious-based institution empowering vulnerable communities.

"I've learnt how to make different dresses through Walk with Me Ministries," Gladys said, proudly holding her Fashion and Design certificate.

Ms Mastullah Nalumansi, another single teenage mother, graduated in hairdressing. "My mummy insisted I join, and now I'm happy," she said.

Ms Namyalo Hatiika, Director of Walk with Me, emphasised their mission to empower teenage mothers. "We work with single mothers, providing skills training to lead desired lives."

The organisation has trained over 700 teen mothers in 15 villages, with 103 graduating recently in hairdressing and salon management, and fashion and design.

Busoga sub-region faces high teenage pregnancy rates, with 18.8 per cent recorded in the 2023/24 financial year. Ms Namyalo urges government support for victims of teenage pregnancies.

"Empower school dropouts psychologically and financially to control birthrates and improve lives," she said.

Bishop Robert Sityo encouraged graduates to practice their skills and seek further knowledge. Community leaders echoed the need for startup capital to enable graduates to earn a living.

"These people need help, especially capital to practice what they learnt," they said.