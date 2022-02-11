Busoga tops teenage pregnancies – survey

Prime

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The research conducted between 2019 and 2020 indicates that Busoga registered as many as 89,347 teenage pregnancies, followed by Tooro and Bunyoro at 57,660 and 57,295, respectively

Busoga Sub-region has the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the country, findings from the National Teenage Pregnancy Rate conducted by Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) have revealed.
The research conducted between 2019 and 2020 indicates that Busoga registered as many as 89,347 teenage pregnancies, followed by Tooro and Bunyoro at 57,660 and 57,295, respectively.
For the other sub-regions, Bukedi registered 48,895 teenage pregnancies, Teso (43,099, Bugisu (38,790), Acholi (35,764) and Ankole reported the least number at 35,677.
Researchers attributed the alarming levels of teenage pregnancies to prolonged closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty, poor parenting and moral degeneration.

