Busoga University students to graduate 8 years after closure





The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) is set to facilitate the graduation of former students of Busoga University, eight years after its closure. The university was closed in 2017 due to irregularities, including employing unqualified staff, offering unaccredited courses, and awarding fake degrees to more than 1,000 students, many of whom were of South Sudanese descent, contravening sections of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act.

In February 2018, the university was handed over to the Ministry of Education to facilitate its reopening as a public institution, per President Museveni’s directive.

However, students who were affected by the closure may finally receive their certificates, diplomas, or degrees. This development brings hope to the former students who were left in limbo eight years ago waiting for their academic documents after graduation.

Procedures to be undertaken

According to Prof Mary Okwakol, the executive director of the NCHE, all students who were studying at Busoga University at the time of its closure, will be able to graduate shortly after the university reopens. “The students who were there at the time when NCHE revoked the licence, the ministry set a team and those records are there. Those ones, once the university starts, the university authorities will then organise for that graduation to take place,’’ Prof Okwakol revealed.

She added that the NCHE would verify the readiness of the university, check facilities and staff, before accrediting its programmes. Last week, the government announced that it would reopen the university as a public institution in August.

State minister for Primary Education Joyce Kaducu Moriku, representing Education minister and First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, announced a significant milestone for Busoga University during the ground-breaking ceremony for renovation works.

“We are on track to have the university operational by August 2025,’’ Ms Kaducu said, adding:“The renovation, which will take three months is already underway.” She revealed that after renovation, the university will undergo inspection and accreditation, and a statutory instrument will be tabled before Parliament, paving the way for classes to commence in August.

Renovations ongoing

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Civil Engineering Brigade is undertaking the Shs3.7 billion renovation project. According to Capt Patrick Asiimwe, the assistant project engineer, 35 percent of the renovation works are complete.

“We commenced work on March 30, 2025, and expect to complete the construction by June 30, 2025, within our three-month timeline,’’ he said.

The renovation project encompasses key areas, including the central teaching facility, administration block, library, laboratories, and external infrastructure such as walkways, drainage systems, and power electrification. Capt Asiimwe emphasised that the UPDF will renovate the Iganga campus first, followed by the Jinja, Kamuli, and Bugiri campuses to provide a conducive learning environment for students.

Busoga Parliamentary Caucus, led by Bunya South MP Iddi Isabirye, said Busoga University has been allocated Shs10 billion in budget for the next financial year for its operations.