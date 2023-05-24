Busolwe hospital cleaners on strike over salary arrears

Cleaners at Busolwe General Hospital in Butaleja District have downed their tools protesting non-payment of their four-month salary arrears.

The 20 workers employed by Mahiga Enterprises, a private company contracted by the hospital, say it has become difficult for them to meet daily needs without money. When this reporter visited the hospital on Monday, he found the hospital compound littered, especially with polyene papers.

“We have been demanding our salary for the last four months. Our children are sleeping hungry and we don’t have school fees for our children and landlords are demanding for their rent,” one of the cleaners, who preferred anonymity, said.

The cleaners say they are also mistreated, work without protective gear and are unfairly dismissed.

The executive director of Mahiga Enterprises, Mr Amos Hiseregeti Mangino, however, told Daily Monitor that the company is demanding money from the hospital and district.

He dismissed allegations of mistreating the workers and further blamed the lack of protective gear on lack of funds.

Dr David Okanya, the hospital’s medical superintendent, said: “Delayed payment should be handled by the contractor. We don’t have direct connections with the cleaners. If they have not been paid, then it’s unfortunate,” Dr Okanya said.