Busongora by-election: Independent candidate withdraws, joins NRM 

Mr Juma Munezero an independent candidate for Busongora South parliamentary by-election on Tuesday, pulled out of the race and rallied behind the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Mr Gideon Thembo Mujungu.

Muzenero first conducted his two rallies at Kanamba and Kahendero primary schools Tuesday morning, where he told his supporters that he would not pull out of the race.

"I am still in the race but people are spreading the propaganda that I have pulled out which is not true, our people still have many issues that have not been addressed,” he said.

However, later in the evening while the NRM campaign was still ongoing at Karusandra Primary School, Munezero appeared and was welcomed by the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo.

“I have been in the race but now I have decided to pull out and join my brother Mujungu of NRM to start supporting him. For me to stand, our people of Busongora had issues like land titles and elephants destroying our crops but now I see that these issues are going to be addressed,” he said.

He, however, stated that he was not bribed or intimidated to make that decision but rather thought it through and was given a go-ahead by his supporters.

“I have harmonised with my voters and agreed that I should pullout of the race, I was not bribed it was the will of my people,” he said, adding that he is now working to notify the Electoral Commission about his decision to pull out of the race.

Munezero’s move means that the race now has six candidates out of seven who were nominated. These include; Jackson Mbaju-National Unity Platform (NUP), Aloysius Baguma Kighema-Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Bernadette Businge- Democratic Party (DP), NRM’s Mujungu, Doreen Izagiire and David Mulindwa Isimbwa (both Independent).

Before his nomination, Munezero had shown interest to stand on the Alliance National Transformation (ANT) ticket but later said he was not facilitated for the nomination exercise.

The Vice President in her remarks said the government would address all the issues affecting the people of Kasese, including revamping Kilembe mines and fencing Queen Elizabeth national park to stop animals from crossing to people’s gardens where they destroy crops.