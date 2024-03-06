Busongora decry detention of King Ndahura II

The Busongora community in western Uganda have expressed concern over the arrest and wrongful detention of their leader King Ndahura II Kashagama (Daniel Kashagama).

According to a statement released Wednesday by the Kingdom authorities, Mr Daniel Kashagama, also known as King Ndahura II and leader of the Basongora community has been unjustly prosecuted for defending and protecting the ancestral lands designated by the Uganda Cabinet for the compensation and resettlement of the endangered Basongora community.

“We demand immediate attention and action from those with judicial authority and human rights advocates alike. Mr Kashagama has led efforts to protect communal lands from illegal encroachments and land-grabbing, a significant issue in the region. His leadership in establishing the Busongora Land Board and Community Trust Fund underscores his dedication to managing and preserving these lands for future generations,” the statement reads in part.

Despite successfully defending himself against a criminalized civil matter involving irregular charging decisions—such as the RSA sanctioning files before police statements were made; and despite a new Chief Magistrate rashly and unjustly reinstating charges that had already been formally dismissed by the same court; and even after the plaintiff failed to comply with mediation resolutions involving the RPC and RDC, having already sold the encroached land—Mr Kashagama was nevertheless ‘justly acquitted’ of Malicious Damage of property by the Kasese Chief Magistrate's Court.

“Mr Kashagama has been arrested and detained without bail, pending judgment scheduled for March 12. He faces five years in prison over alleged damages that amount to Shs10 million. This comes after the Fort Portal High Court failed to acknowledge Mr Kashagama's legitimate responsibilities on behalf-of the Busongora Community Land Trust,” the statement reads.

This publication has learnt the court ruled that Mr Kashagama illegally built walls on an existing foundation that did not belong to them, built on community land without permission, and claims that the defendant destroyed a banana plantation, which was non-existent.

“Justice must be served by reviewing the case with the necessary fairness and thoroughness. The immediate release of Dan Kashagama is crucial not only for rectifying a legal oversight but also for safeguarding the rights, culture, and lands of the Basongora community,” the statement further reads.