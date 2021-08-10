Butaleja farmers oppose govt ban on growing rice

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Farmers in Butaleja District have opposed the government’s decision of banning the growing of rice and other crops in wetlands across the country, saying they should have been consulted.

The farmers say the decision will affect their livelihoods and push them further into poverty.

Last week, the government banned the growing of rice and other crops in wetlands.

In a resolution passed by Cabinetand communicated by the Minister of State for Water and Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar, the government said the move will restore the environment that has been degraded by farming activities.

Ms Anywar said Uganda’s wetland coverage has dropped from 17.5 per cent in the early 1990s to 8.5 per cent, while forest coverage has dropped from 24 per cent to 12.4 per cent.

Mr David Mulabi, a rice farmer and former contestant for Bunyole East MP, last week said the decision is inhuman and one of the examples of the many discriminative and recklessly managed policy processes.

“The government has been giving out forests to foreigners to build industries. They have not said anything about urban encroachment on wetlands for home construction. Why target the poor farmers who have nowhere to go and have been farming in these wetlands for over 50 years,”Mr Mulabi wondered.

He such a policy with a huge potential for social impact should have gone through long studies and consultations before its implemented.

Mr Mulabi said this could be another government ploy to marginalise the rice farmers in the district, which is about 40 per cent covered by water bodies and wetlands.

“They j simply need to drop the whole thing and start afresh with proper policy consultation with a view of not evicting farmers but to get sustainable and practical solutions,” he said.

Mr Mulabi also accused government for giving a tax waiver to traders to import rice, something he said has led to price drop and has affected the farmers’ income.

“Instead of giving such money to our farmers to improve output, they supported foreign farmers at the expense of Ugandan farmers,” he said.

Ms Sarah Nagawa, another rice farmer, said the decision should be shelved, saying they earn their livelihoods from wetlands.

“These wetlands have paid for my children’s school fees including myself.They should think of better ways instead of taking decisions without consulting us,” he said.

Mr Abdu Walubya, a resident, said the district has been depending on wetlands for farming.

“Almost 70 per cent of the homesteads of the population generate their income through use of these wetlands.Others live and sleep in wetlands. How will the government handle those who sleep and stay in wetlands, ”Mr Walubya said.

The district chairperson, Mr Micheal Higenyi Bory, said if the government takes over wetlands without a clear plan, it will lead to bloodshed.

Advertisement

He said the district has many swamps, which includes Doho rice scheme, Lwoba irrigation scheme, Nakwasi swamp, Hijjinji swamp, wampala swamp, Namatala swamp, Mpologoma, Nakwiga, Nahinghande, Doho-hibira, Namatala swamp, and Hisega swamp, among others.